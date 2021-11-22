Lion killed after escaping, killing handler

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — A lion has been killed after escaping its enclosure at a zoo and killing its handler in northern Guatemala. The news site Local Noti Petén identified the dead man as Santos Esquivel Nájera. He died after being mauled by the lion late Sunday. Residents and police hunted down and shot to death the 20-year-old lion. The incident occurred at a tourist nature park that was authorized to hold animals in the town of El Chal, in the northern province of Peten. The Guatemalan government’s National Council on Protected Areas had registered the lion as part of a private collection since 2006.