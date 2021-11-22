Liz Weston: 3 times you need money advice from a human

By LIZ WESTON of NerdWallet

You likely lean on a variety of apps and websites to manage your professional life, your social life and even your financial life. Technology can do a lot for you, but sometimes taking an old-fashioned approach is actually better. In some circumstances, talking to a real person — either over the phone or face-to-face — is the smartest money move. The following situations could warrant a human expert: You’re dropped by your homeowners insurer. You’re facing a tax audit. You have a large or complicated estate (including a special needs child, contentious heirs or a lot of creditors).