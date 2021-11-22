Man in GoFundMe scam pleads guilty to federal charge

By DAVID PORTER

Associated Press

A New Jersey man who conspired with his girlfriend to concoct a feelgood story about a helpful homeless man and then used the lie to raise $400,000 in donations online has pleaded guilty in federal court. Mark D’Amico pleaded guilty Monday to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, which carries a maximum 20-year sentence. His former girlfriend, Katelyn McClure, and homeless veteran Johnny Bobbitt Jr. previously pleaded guilty to state and federal charges. Prosecutors say the trio made up a story in late 2017 about Bobbitt giving $20 to help McClure when her car ran out of gas in Philadelphia.