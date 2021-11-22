Mexican army draws criticism for taking political position

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s army is drawing criticism for meddling in politics, in a country where the military has long tried to keep out of political debate. Criticism centered Monday on a speech by the secretary of defense _ a general, like all those before him _ who heaped praise on the political project of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. After decades of military revolts, military officers stopped running for the presidency in the 1940s. In exchange, the military was largely shielded from outside scrutiny. But López Obrador has increased the army’s role in everything from law enforcement to building and operating airports and rail projects.