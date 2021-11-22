Sudan’s reinstated premier says government to be independent

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s reinstated prime minister says that he will have the authority to form his own independent government, according to the agreement he signed a day earlier with the country’s top generals who overthrew him in a coup last month. In comments made during an interview with the Al-Jazeera English satellite channel that aired on Monday, Abdalla Hamdok said that he saw the next government as focusing on rewriting the country’s constitution and holding elections on time. Hamdok said yesterday that he agreed to the deal with the generals to avoid further bloodshed. Since the coup, Sudanese doctors say that 41 anti-coup protesters have been killed.