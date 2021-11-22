US citizen sues after month-long immigration detention

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An American man has filed a lawsuit alleging the U.S. government held him for more than a month in immigration detention even though he was a U.S. citizen. Brian Bukle filed a lawsuit in federal court Monday alleging he was unfairly kept in an immigration detention facility when he should have been freed after serving a prison sentence in California. The 61-year-old from Corona, California, was transferred to the facility in June 2020 after serving a sentence for assault and possession of a firearm. Immigration authorities declined to comment on the case.