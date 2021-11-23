Attorney: Defendants in Arbery death can’t use self-defense

By RUSS BYNUM

Associated Press

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A prosecutor is arguing that the three white men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery have no right to claim self-defense because they were the ones who first approached the 25-year-old Black man while he was running in his neighborhood. In her final closing arguments Tuesday, prosecutor Linda Dunikoski told jurors that Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan pursued Arbery with pickup trucks and pointed a shotgun at him before Arbery ever tried to fight back. In their closing arguments Monday, defense attorneys argued that the McMichaels were attempting a legal citizen’s arrest when they set off after Arbery. The case is expected to go to the jury on Tuesday.