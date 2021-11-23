Dutch COVID infections hit weekly record; Hospitals stressed

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch coronavirus infection numbers have hit a new weekly record, climbing 39% while hospital and intensive care unit admissions also rose sharply. The latest evidence of a surge in COVID-19 cases came Tuesday, a day after the government introduced legislation to parliament that would clear the way to restrict access for people who have not been vaccinated to venues such as bars, restaurants and museums if infections keep rising. Children under 12 had the highest proportion of positive tests in the week up to Tuesday. The European Union’s drug regulator is expected to issue a decision later this week on a request by Pfizer and BioNTech to approve their COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11.