French PM singled out for ire after testing COVID-positive

PARIS (AP) — The prime minister of France, who tested positive for COVID Monday, is being singled out on social media as the prime example of what not to do in the pandemic. Multiple videos are being circulated online of a maskless Jean Castex vigorously shaking hands with elected officials in an enclosed space at a Paris mayoral congress on Nov. 16. Angry users are pointing out that the government’s official line is that everyone should continue with preventative measures. The French government’s spokesman had leaped to Castex’s defense at the time the video first began circulating, saying “we are all only human.” But it’s a potential embarrassment for the French government and President Emmanuel Macron ahead of April’s presidential election.