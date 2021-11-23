Jury gets case of white men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death

By RUSS BYNUM

Associated Press

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The case of three white men charged with murder in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery is now with the jury. Jurors got the case Tuesday after a nearly two-week trial in which prosecutors argued that the men provoked the fatal confrontation and defense attorneys insisted their clients acted in self-defense. Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski told jurors that the men cannot claim self-defense if they were the aggressors. The prosecution got the final word because it carries the burden of proving its case beyond a reasonable doubt. Prosecutors and defense attorneys spent hours on Monday delivering closing arguments that spilled into a second day.