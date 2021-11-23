Kenyan, South African presidents urge cease-fire in Ethiopia

By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME

Associated Press

PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa have called for increased cooperation to bring peace to conflict-ridden regions in Africa, at the start of the Kenyan leader’s two-day state visit to South Africa. Meeting in Pretoria Tuesday, Ramaphosa said the two leaders discussed the “grave situation in Ethiopia” and agreed that there is an urgent need for all parties to commit to an immediate, indefinite and negotiated cease-fire. They also condemned recent bomb attacks in the Ugandan capital of Kampala. The two leaders discussed the problem of Islamic extremist violence in South Africa’s neighbor, Mozambique, and in other countries across Africa.