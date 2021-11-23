Musician Jon Batiste leads Grammy Award nominations with 11

By JONATHAN LANDRUM JR.

AP Entertainment Writer

Jon Batiste might be the Grammys biggest surprise: The multi-genre performer and recent Oscar winner made such an impression on voters that he scored the most nominations with 11 on Tuesday. Batiste earned an album of the year nod for “We Are” along with record of the year with “Freedom,” a feel-good ode to the city of New Orleans. Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. each came away with the second-most nominations with eight. Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo both had seven nods. The Weeknd also surprisingly received three nominations after not submitting any music.