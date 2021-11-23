Oath Keepers, Proud Boys subpoenaed by Jan. 6 House panel

By FARNOUSH AMIRI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection has issued subpoenas to three extremist organizations, including the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers as well as their leaders. It’s an attempt by lawmakers to uncover the plotting and execution of the deadly attack. The subpoenas are the latest in a wide net the House panel has cast in an effort to investigate the riot, when supporters of former President Donald Trump, fueled by his false claims of a stolen election, brutally assaulted police and smashed their way into the Capitol to interrupt the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s victory.