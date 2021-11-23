Officials: Brian Laundrie fatally shot himself in the head

By DAVID FISCHER

Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Officials say Brian Laundrie, who was found dead last month in a Florida swamp, shot himself in the head. The medical examiner in Sarasota County, where Laundrie’s body was found, said in a news release Tuesday that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head, and the manner of death was suicide. Laundrie’s skeletal remains found in a Florida nature preserve were positively identified last month using dental records. Laundrie had been the subject of a manhunt for more than a month as investigators searched for clues in the slaying of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, during their cross-country van trip together.