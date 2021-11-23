President, VP and spouses assist food kitchen for holiday

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) — President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, helped a Washington food kitchen prepare Thanksgiving meals for the needy before they left town like millions of other Americans. The Bidens resumed their tradition of spending the holiday on tiny Nantucket island in Massachusetts. Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, also joined the outing to DC Central Kitchen. Last year, the Bidens celebrated Thanksgiving at home in Delaware because of COVID-19 concerns. Biden is expected to return to the White House on Sunday.