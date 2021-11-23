President, VP and spouses help food kitchen for holiday

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, helped a local food kitchen prepare Thanksgiving meals for the needy before they leave town like millions of other Americans. The Bidens are resuming their tradition of spending the holiday on tiny Nantucket island in Massachusetts. Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, also joined the outing to DC Central Kitchen. Last year, the Bidens celebrated Thanksgiving at home in Delaware because of COVID-19 concerns. The president and first lady have received both of their recommended COVID-vaccine shots as well as a booster.