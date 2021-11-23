‘Queens’ hopes to earn the TV respect meant for royalty

By GARY GERARD HAMILTON

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — When Naturi Naughton read the script for ABC’s new music-inspired drama “Queens,” a feeling of déjà vu rushed through her. That’s because Naughton, a former member of the 2000s R&B group 3LW, knew well the drama and breakups and makeups of being in a girl group. “Queens,” which airs Tuesday nights in primetime and also streams on Hulu, follows a fictional popular ’90s female rap crew, the Nasty Bitches, starring Naughton, Eve, Brandy and Nadine Velazquez. The group broke up at the height of their fame but two decades later — now in their 40s — they attempt to reunite.