Teen arrested in drive-by shooting near Denver area school

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Police say a 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting near a school in suburban Denver last week. Aurora police said Tuesday that the boy is suspected of driving one of the two cars believed to have been involved in the Nov. 15 shooting in a park near Aurora Central High School. Six students were wounded. Police now believe at least two people were shooting back at the vehicles from the park and are working to identify them. Meanwhile, three 16-year-old boys have been arrested in a shooting that wounded three teens outside another high school in the city last week.