Wife of ex-officer: Police chief blocked protective order

BALTIMORE (AP) — Published reports say the estranged wife of a former Baltimore County police officer who killed himself, an accomplice and his two daughters says a Pennsylvania police chief blocked a court order she sought to protect the girls from their father. In a two-page citizen’s complaint filed against York Area Regional Police Chief Timothy Damon, the wife of Robert Vicosa wrote by hand that a Pennsylvania judge granted her an emergency protection order on Nov. 14, news outlets reported. His wife’s complaint was released this week under open records laws, though officials redacted her name.