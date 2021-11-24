3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death convicted of murder

By RUSS BYNUM

Associated Press

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Three men have been convicted of murder in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery. He’s the Black man who was running empty-handed through a Georgia subdivision last year when the white strangers chased him, trapped him on a quiet street and blasted him with a shotgun. The convictions for Greg McMichael, son Travis McMichael and neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan came Wednesday after jurors deliberated for about 10 hours. The men face mandatory life sentences. The judge will decide whether that comes with or without the possibility of parole. The February 2020 slaying drew limited attention until video of the shooting leaked online. Then the attack became part of the nation’s larger reckoning on racial injustice.