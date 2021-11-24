Asian stocks mixed after Fed says ready to act on inflation

By JOE McDONALD

AP Business Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets are mixed after Federal Reserve officials indicated they were ready to raise interest rates sooner than expected if needed to cool inflation. Shanghai and Seoul declined while Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index gained 0.2% before markets closed for a U.S. holiday. Fed officials at their October policy meeting discussed how they “would not hesitate” to respond to inflation pressures, according to notes released by the central bank. That fueled investor fears the Fed and other central banks might feel pressure to withdraw economic stimulus that has been boosting stock prices.