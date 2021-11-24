Balkan neighbors mourn victims of bus fire in Bulgaria

By VESELIN TOSHKOV

Associated Press

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria and North Macedonia have began periods of national mourning in honor of the victims of a bus crash that killed 45 people and injured six others. The accident occurred Tuesday while the bus was traveling through Bulgaria carrying tourists to neighboring North Macedonia. Though the exact cause of the crash has not yet been determined, the bus apparently ripped through a guardrail on a highway, quickly engulfed in flames and burned out completely. A dozen children were among the dead.