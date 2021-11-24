Benzema gets 1-year suspended sentence in sex-tape case

By NICOLAS VAUX-MONTAGNY

Associated Press

VERSAILLES, France (AP) — France and Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema has been given a one-year suspended jail sentence and a fine of 75,000 euros ($84,000) in a sex-tape case that rocked French soccer. Benzema was found guilty of being involved in an attempt in 2015 to blackmail France teammate Mathieu Valbuena. Benzema was charged with complicity in the blackmail attempt over a sex tape thought to have been stolen from Valbuena’s mobile phone. The Versailles court decision is unlikely to affect Benzema’s immediate sporting future. French federation president Noel Le Great has already said Benzema would be allowed to keep playing with France even if found guilty. Benzema’s lawyers said he will appeal.