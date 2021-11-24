Big injuries and absences disrupt NHL Thanksgiving benchmark

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

Injuries and COVID-19 protocol absences have muddled the NHL standings throughout the first quarter of the season. The traditional Thanksgiving benchmark is not necessarily an indicator of who will make the playoffs. The season also started a week later than usual. Recent seasons have also begun to crack the Thanksgiving playoff forecast. Of the 16 teams in playoff position at the same point in 2018 for the last 82-game season, 12 made it. Analysts expect the same kind of volatility this year.