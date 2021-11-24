Edmunds: Low inventory means high car prices on Black Friday

By RONALD MONTOYA

Edmunds

This has been a tough year to buy a new or used car in America. With COVID-19 factory shutdowns, semiconductor chip shortages, rising prices and supply chain issues, it’s been nothing but bad news for car shoppers. And for those who’ve waited, hoping Black Friday sales would bring some reprieve from high prices, we’re afraid that there aren’t many bargains to speak of. Edmunds explains why and recommends five vehicles to consider with solid discounts and availability.