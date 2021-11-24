Ethiopia says PM, a Nobel Peace laureate, is at battlefront

By CARA ANNA

Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s government says Nobel Peace Prize-winning Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has gone to the battlefront to take charge in a yearlong war as rival fighters approach the capital. A government spokesman told reporters the prime minister arrived at the front on Tuesday. State media showed no images of the prime minister, and his spokeswoman dismissed a request for details on his location as “incredible.” Tens of thousands of people have died in the war between Ethiopian federal and allied troops and fighters from the country’s Tigray region. The prospect of the ancient nation breaking apart has alarmed both Ethiopians and observers who fear what would happen to the often turbulent Horn of Africa at large.