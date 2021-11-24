Germany set for new government that will end Merkel era

By FRANK JORDANS and GEIR MOULSON

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Two of the prospective partners say a three-party agreement to form the next German government will be presented on Wednesday. The deal paves the way for center-left leader Olaf Scholz to replace longtime Chancellor Angela Merkel in the coming weeks. The center-left Social Democrats have been negotiating with the environmentalist Green party and the pro-business Free Democrats since narrowly winning a national election on Sept. 26. If party members sign off on it, the three-way alliance will replace the current “grand coalition” of the country’s traditional big parties. The Social Democrats have served as the junior partner to outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Christian Democrats.