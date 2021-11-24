Jury deliberations in Ahmaud Arbery death continue a 2nd day

By RUSS BYNUM

Associated Press

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The jury is deliberating for a second day in the trial of three white men charged with the killing of Ahmaud Arbery in coastal Georgia. The mostly white jury resumed its deliberations Wednesday morning. It spent about six hours deliberating Tuesday before adjourning without a verdict. Jurors are weighing murder charges against father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan. The McMichaels said they suspected Arbery was a burglar when they chased him past their home in February 2020. Bryan joined the chase and recorded cellphone video of Travis McMichael killing Arbery with a shotgun. Travis McMichael testified he fired in self defense.