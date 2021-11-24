Malaysia, Singapore set to reopen borders to some travel

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia and Singapore say they will partially reopen their borders next week to fully vaccinated citizens, after nearly two years of closure due to the pandemic. The leaders of both countries said in separate statements Wednesday that limited travel will be allowed across the land border from Monday, with plans to gradually relax restrictions. Air travel will reopen on the same day between the two countries. The statements said that travelers crossing the Causeway Bridge that connects the island of Singapore with Malaysia must be citizens, permanent residents or long-term pass holders, and numbers will be initially limited to 2,880 travelers both ways per day. The Causeway was one of the world’s busiest land borders before the pandemic struck.