Performers gear up for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Growing up in Chicago, Broadway star Brittney Mack faithfully watched the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on TV after fulfilling her own parade duties. Now she’s getting ready to bundle up, hit the streets of Manhattan and be part of the big one for the first time. Mack, who plays one of the wives of Henry VIII in the hit musical “Six,” is slated to perform a mashup of some of its songs live Thursday with her castmates and band in front of a televised audience of millions. He says it’s “going to be epic.”