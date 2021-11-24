Scholz seals deal to crown career as German chancellor

By GEIR MOULSON

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Olaf Scholz is set to become post-World War II Germany’s ninth chancellor, crowning a career that has seen him serve in a string of top government posts, after leading his party to an election comeback that appeared hugely unlikely just a few months ago. The 63-year-old on Wednesday sealed a deal for his center-left Social Democrats to lead Germany’s next government in a coalition with the environmentalist Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats. The agreement followed relatively quick talks that were disciplined and discreet, qualities that reflect Scholz’s own image. Scholz has a terse, no-nonsense approach typical of his home city of Hamburg.