US stocks wobble; Gap, Nordstrom sink on weak results

By DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA

AP Business Writers

Stocks turned mixed on Wall Street Wednesday as the market continues an unsettled period of trading ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S. The S&P 500 slipped less than 0.1%. The benchmark index, which set a record high last Thursday, was being pushed and pulled by swings in technology and consumer-focused companies. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2% and the Nasdaq was flat. Supply chain problems hurt financial results for several large retailers. Gap sank 23.1% after reporting results that came in far below analysts’ forecasts. Nordstrom gave up 29.9% after it also reported very weak results.