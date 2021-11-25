Australia sending troops to Solomon Islands as unrest grows

By DAVID RISING and ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia says it is sending police, troops and diplomats to the Solomon Islands to help after anti-government demonstrators defied lockdown orders and took to the streets for a second day in violent protests. Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare declared the lockdown Wednesday after about 1,000 people gathered in protest in the capital, Honiara, demanding his resignation over a host of domestic issues. The government says the protesters breached the National Parliament building and burned the thatched-roof of a nearby building. They also set fire to a police station and other buildings. The first contingent left Australia on Thursday.