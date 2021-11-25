Coal mine fire in Russia’s Siberia kills 14, dozens missing

By DARIA LITVINOVA

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — At least 14 people have died in a fire at a coal mine in Russia’s Siberia that also has left 35 others trapped and feared dead. The authorities said 11 miners were found dead and three rescuers who tried to reach them at a remote section of the mine also died Thursday. Efforts to rescue those trapped in the mine were halted on Thursday afternoon because of an explosion threat, and other rescuers were rushed out of the mine. Nearly 50 other miners were injured. The Interfax news agency reported that miners have oxygen supplies normally lasting for six hours that could be stretched for a few more hours but would have expired by late hours Thursday anyway,