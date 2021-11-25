Concerns rise over Indonesia’s sputtering COVID vaccinations

By DAVID RISING and EDNA TARIGAN

Associated Press

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia has significantly recovered from a mid-year spike in coronavirus cases and deaths that was one of the worst in the region, but with its vaccination drive stalling due to logistical challenges and other issues, and with holidays approaching, experts and officials warn the island nation could soon face another surge. Most vaccinations have been distributed in the more urban areas on the archipelago nation’s biggest islands of Java and Bali, while many on smaller, more rural islands — where health care systems are often rudimentary and the population tends to be older — have not been reached.