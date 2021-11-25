Families struggle with how to hold 2nd pandemic Thanksgiving

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN and THOMAS PEIPERT

Associated Press

The second Thanksgiving of the COVID-19 pandemic comes as a resurgent virus has pushed new infections in the U.S. to 95,000 daily and caused alarming increases at hospitals in Michigan, Minnesota, Colorado and Arizona. American families are facing dilemmas over gatherings that have become burdened with the same political and coronavirus debates consuming other arenas. Many who skipped traditional gatherings last year, before vaccines were available, are putting aside concerns and getting together again. Others are opting to be cautious and stick to smaller groups and avoid travel.