France calls for European aid after 27 migrant deaths at sea

By OLEG CETINIC and JOHN LEICESTER

Associated Press

CALAIS, France (AP) — France’s president is urging European neighbors to do more to stop flows of illegal migration into France after 27 people died in a sinking in the English Channel. President Emmanuel Macron said that when migrants arrive on French shores with hopes of heading to Britain “it is already too late.” France’s interior minister said pregnant women and children were among the 27 migrants killed trying to cross the English Channel in a small boat that sank. The minister also announced the arrest of a fifth suspected trafficker thought to have been involved in the deadly crossing. Macron, who was speaking on a visit to Croatia, said France is deploying army drones as part of stepped-up efforts to patrol the northern French coastline.