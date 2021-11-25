France says pregnant women among 27 dead in English Channel

CALAIS, France (AP) — France’s interior minister says pregnant women and children are among at least 27 migrants killed trying to cross the English Channel in a small boat that sank. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin also announced the arrest of a fifth suspected trafficker thought to have been involved in the deadly crossing. The minister told French broadcaster RTL on Thursday that authorities are working to determine the nationalities of victims from the sinking on Wednesday. He said two survivors were treated for hypothermia and that one is Iraqi and the other Somali. Darmanin had already announced the arrest of four suspected traffickers on suspicion of being linked to the sunken boat. He told RTL that a fifth suspected trafficker was picked up overnight.