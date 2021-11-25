Magnitude 6.1 earthquake hits Myanmar near India border

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 6.1 earthquake has hit northwest Myanmar near India’s border but there is a low likelihood of casualties and damage. It said the earthquake occurred early Friday at a depth of 32.8 kilometers (20.4 miles) near Hakha city, the capital of Chin state, sending tremors that spread across the border to towns and cities in India and Bangladesh. The agency says recent earthquakes in this area have caused secondary hazards such as landslides that might have contributed to losses, but predicted the current quake exposed little or no population and areas to such risk.