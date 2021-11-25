Merkel: ‘Sad day’ as Germany marks 100,000 deaths from COVID

By FRANK JORDANS

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke of “a very sad day” as her country became the latest to surpass 100,000 deaths from COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The national disease control agency said Thursday it recorded 351 additional deaths over the past 24 hours, taking the total COVID-19 toll to 100,119. In Europe, Germany is the fifth country to pass that mark, after Russia, the United Kingdom, Italy and France. The long-time German leader, who is currently in office as caretaker until her successor is sworn in, warned that hundreds more deaths were already on the horizon. The Robert Koch Institute said Germany set a record for daily confirmed cases — 75,961 — in the past 24-hour period.