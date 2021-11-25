Official: Human error likeliest cause of Bulgaria bus crash

By VESELIN TOSHKOV and STEPHEN MCGRATH

Associated Press

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — A Bulgarian official says human error is believed to be the likeliest cause behind the fiery bus crash in Bulgaria that killed 44 people early Tuesday morning, including 12 children. The bus, which officials said had 52 people on board, mostly nationals of North Macedonia, was one of four returning from a trip to Istanbul. It crashed into a guardrail on a highway in west Bulgaria, caught fire, and was reduced to a charred, shell. An investigation is under way to determine the cause of the fatal accident, which has sent a shockwave of grief across the neighboring Balkan countries. Officials said Thursday that the passengers were trapped as both exits were blocked.