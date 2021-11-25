Portugal returns to COVID restrictions despite high jab rate

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal is bringing back some tight pandemic restrictions, less than two months after scrapping most of them when the goal of vaccinating 86% of the population against COVID-19 was reached. The government said Thursday a recent rise in coronavirus infections compelled it to act, even though it is not on the scale witnessed elsewhere in Europe. From Dec. 1, wearing a face mask will once again be mandatory in enclosed spaces. A digital certificate proving vaccination or recovery from the coronavirus must be shown to enter restaurants, cinemas and hotels; and even inoculated people must have a negative test to visit hospitals, elderly care homes, sports events and bars and discos.