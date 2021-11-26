Belgians, Dutch face new COVID-19 measures to curb new spike

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium and the Netherlands are taking new measures in an attempt to keep a COVID-19 spike from spiraling out of control, hoping that action now will safeguard the joys of Christmas next month. Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo had to reinforce measures for a the second time in a week and closed dancing and night spots while bars and restaurants will have to close at 11 p.m. for the next three weeks. Spikes in cases and hospital admissions exceeded even the worst medical predictions, forcing Belgium into quick action. There are more than 25,000 cases a day being reported in the country of 11 million.