Cases soar but Swiss eschew lockdown as COVID law vote looms

By JAMEY KEATEN

Associated Press

GENEVA (AP) — Like others in Europe, Switzerland is facing a steep rise in coronavirus cases. But its federal government, unlike others, hasn’t responded with new lockdown measures. Analysts say it doesn’t want to stir up more opposition to its anti-COVID-19 measures, which face a crucial test at the ballot box this weekend as critics have grown increasingly loud. On Sunday, as part of the country’s regular referendums, Swiss voters will cast ballots on a “COVID-19 law” that has unlocked billions of Swiss francs (dollars) in aid for workers and businesses hit by the pandemic. Polls suggest it will pass, but critics are well-financed and increasingly vocal.