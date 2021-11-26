Chris Diamantopoulos builds a hot career, on screen and off

By ALICIA RANCILIO

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — If you get a sense of déjà vu when you see actor Chris Diamantopoulos on screen, but can’t place his name, he’s OK with that. The actor regularly pops up in movies and TV shows as a variety of characters. His current roles are villains in the new Netflix series “True Story” starring Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes and in Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynold’s blockbuster “Red Notice.” He’s also a busy voice actor. Diamantoupolos is the fifth person in history to voice Mickey Mouse for Disney and has acted in more than 40 episodes of Fox’s “American Dad.”