Concerns rise over Indonesia’s sputtering virus vaccinations

By DAVID RISING and EDNA TARIGAN

Associated Press

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia has recovered significantly from a mid-year spike in coronavirus cases and deaths that was one of the worst in the region, but with its vaccination drive stalling and with holidays approaching, experts and officials warn it could soon face another surge. Most vaccines have been distributed in the more urban areas on the archipelago nation’s biggest islands of Java and Bali, while many on smaller, more rural islands — where health care systems are often rudimentary and the population tends to be older — have not been reached.