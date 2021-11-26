EXPLAINER: What happened to the Afghanistan evacuation?

By BEN FOX

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The evacuation of American citizens and others from Afghanistan didn’t end with the departure of the last U.S. troops on Aug. 30. But it did slow to a trickle. The U.S. airlifted 124,000 people from Kabul, the capital, over about six weeks as the American-backed Afghan military and government fell to the Taliban. Since then, several thousand people have managed to get out, mostly on flights arranged by the State Department or private groups and individuals. But people involved in those efforts are calling on the United States and other nations to do more to help people escape Taliban rule.