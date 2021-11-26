France, Britain spiral into crisis in wake of migrant deaths

By DANICA KIRKA and JOHN LEICESTER

Associated Press

CALAIS, France (AP) — The already fractious relationship between France and Britain is spiralling further downward into anger and incomprehension in the turbulent aftermath of 27 migrant deaths this week. France reacted angrily Friday to new British proposals for dealing with the deadly flow of migrants between their shores. A British letter and France’s response to it underscore how the erstwhile European partners are struggling to work and understand each other since Britain’s divorce from the EU. French President Emmanuel Macron scolded British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for making public the letter that the British leader sent on Thursday. The French government said that a British minister is no longer welcome at an upcoming European meeting to discuss the migration problem.