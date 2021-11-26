France lashes out at Britain’s latest proposal on migrants

CALAIS, France (AP) — France is reacting angrily to Britain’s latest proposals for dealing with the deadly flow of migrants between their shores. A French government spokesman said Friday that a British minister was no longer welcome at an upcoming European meeting to discuss the migration problem. The spokesman also portrayed the British prime minister as duplicitous, saying: “We are sick of double-speak.” The angry response, delivered by government spokesman Gabriel Attal, came after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked that France take back all migrants who cross illegally from its shores to Britain. Johnson proposed the deal in a letter to French President Emmanuel Macron.