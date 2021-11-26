French fishermen block ports, Eurotunnel in spat with UK

By OLEG CETINIC and THOMAS ADAMSON

Associated Press

CALAIS, France (AP) — French fishing crews have briefly blocked French ports, ferry traffic across the English Channel and the freight entrance to the Eurotunnel to disrupt the flow of goods to the U.K., in a protest over post-Brexit fishing licenses. It’s the latest tension point between the neighboring countries, which are also trading blame for not doing enough to prevent the deaths of at least 27 migrants whose boat sank Wednesday off Calais. French fishermen are angry at the British government for not granting more licenses to fish in U.K. waters — and angry at their own government for not doing more to defend them. The fishing industry is economically tiny but symbolically important for both Britain and France.